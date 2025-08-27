Bruce Willis’ family announced in late March 2022 that the actor would be retiring from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, a neurodegenerative disease affecting his cognitive abilities. The family’s statement, signed by Willis’ wife, ex-wife, and children, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. Willis, known for iconic roles in films like Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, had continued to work despite his declining mental state, appearing in direct-to-video action movies. His family later revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which likely caused his aphasia. Willis’ family and friends, including Hollywood peers like M. Night Shyamalan and Hayley Joel Osment, shared messages of support and admiration for the actor. Willis’ daughter, Rumer, posted a heartfelt message on April Fool’s Day, expressing love and gratitude for her father. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared updates on social media, offering glimpses into their life and coping with the challenges of his condition. In a recent interview, Heming Willis discussed the impact of dementia on their family and the importance of being transparent about Willis’ condition. Despite the challenges, she noted that they still experience moments of joy and connection with Willis. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/bruce-willis-family-friends-said-since-diagnosis-1234682216/