Eminem’s documentary “Stans” features a previously unreleased song, “Everybody’s Looking at Me,” with Dr. Dre and Funkmaster Flex. The track, speculated to be intended for “The Eminem Show” album, is gaining popularity as it climbs the charts. The documentary, which delves into Eminem’s struggles with addiction and overdose, offers a candid look at the rapper’s life and career. The soundtrack for the film includes some of Eminem’s greatest hits, adding to the excitement surrounding the release. Source: https://wjla.com/news/entertainment/previously-unreleased-eminem-song-topping-the-charts-as-documentary-debuts