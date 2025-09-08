Mariah Carey dazzled at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in a gold bodysuit and Levuma diamonds worth $10 million. She performed a medley of hits and accepted the Video Vanguard Award in stunning jewelry by Rosée Éternelle and Etho Maria. Ariana Grande presented her with the award, and Carey joked about finally receiving her first VMA. She thanked MTV and her fans, the Lambily, and teased her upcoming album, “Here for It All.” Carey also won Best R&B for “Type Dangerous” at the event. Source: https://extratv.com/2025/09/08/mariah-carey-glittered-in-10m-worth-of-diamonds-at-the-mtv-vmas