Rod Wave has launched his Mainstay Touring company after facing issues with his tour earlier this year. The rapper-singer aims to take control of his touring business and connect with fans on a deeper level. With plans for an extended North American run in December, Rod Wave is focused on providing fans with a unique and immersive concert experience. Additionally, he is working on a new album that is about 85% complete and hopes for an October or November release, promising growth and a different chapter in his music career. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/rod-wave-interview-2025-sinners-touring-album-1236057705/