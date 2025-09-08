Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News have announced the star-studded lineup for the upcoming Grace for the World concert at the Vatican City. Jennifer Hudson and BamBam are among the artists set to perform alongside Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, and others. The historic event, celebrating the Catholic Jubilee Holy Year, will be live streamed globally on Sept. 13 and marks the first musical event at the Vatican. Executive produced by Williams and Bocelli, the concert promises to be a memorable celebration of music and faith. Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/grace-for-the-world-disney-hulu-abc-news-vatican-concert-1236364831/