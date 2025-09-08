Norma Florence, the first Black Postmaster of McCordsville in 1985, shared her remarkable connection to local postal history. She had a lifelong dream of becoming a postmaster and made it a reality in McCordsville, breaking racial barriers at the time. Her dedication and service were recognized by the U.S. Postal Service and residents, leaving a lasting impact that extended beyond the town. Florence’s legacy in McCordsville is remembered fondly by those she served, including a former resident who found solace in her letters while serving in the U.S. Army in Saudi Arabia. Florence’s commitment to her job and community has left a lasting legacy in McCordsville. Source: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/how-the-first-black-postmaster-of-mccordsville-marked-her-stamp-on-history