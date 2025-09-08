The iPhone 17 lineup will feature larger batteries compared to the previous models, with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max seeing significant capacity increases. The iPhone 17 Pro will have a 18.7% larger battery than the iPhone 16 Pro, potentially offering 3 extra hours of battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will break the 5000mAH barrier for the first time, promising longer battery life than its predecessor. The new models with eSIM technology will offer slightly better battery life than those with physical SIM card slots. The upcoming Apple event is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, along with new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 3. Source: https://9to5mac.com/2025/09/08/iphone-17-pro-battery-life-massive-increase/