Apple is set to release two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 in 2025 and 2026, as reported by a Weibo leaker. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned that Apple is planning to launch the AirPods Pro 3 this year, possibly at an upcoming event. The 2026 AirPods Pro model is expected to feature a significant hardware upgrade, including an infrared camera for gesture controls. These new AirPods are anticipated to offer improved sound quality, active noise cancellation, and heart rate monitoring, among other features. The high-end variant of the AirPods Pro 3 is likely to be priced higher than the current AirPods Pro model. Source: https://www.macrumors.com/2025/09/08/two-versions-of-airpods-pro-3-coming/