Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, Unrivaled, has attracted investments from a group of prominent sports figures, increasing its value to $340 million. Serena Williams’ venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and NBA stars like Trae Young and the Wagner brothers are among the new investors. Unrivaled, founded in 2023, offers top players an offseason playing option with high salaries and equity stakes. The league’s successful inaugural season culminated in Rose winning the championship, and its second season is set to begin in January 2026. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/09/08/unrivaled-womens-basketball-league-now-valued-at-340m-million-after-landing-more-celebrity-funding/