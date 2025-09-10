Bachelor Nation, get ready! Taylor Frankie Paul, star of Hulu’s hit series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and creator of the viral #MomTok trend, has just been revealed as the next lead for The Bachelorette’s 2026 season. The big announcement came during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where Paul shared her excitement about stepping into the role. Known for her candid personality and unique perspective as part of the Hulu reality series, Paul is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the long-running dating franchise. Fans won’t have to choose between following her search for love and her reality TV journey, you can watch Paul hand out roses on The Bachelorette while also tuning in to the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, premiering soon on Hulu. Between romance, reality TV, and plenty of drama, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Taylor Frankie Paul! The Lo Down: Taylor Frankie Paul Named the Next “Bachelorette” was originally published on 93qcountry.com