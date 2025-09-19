Source: Cardi B Takes Aim at BIA and JT on Am I the Drama? Cardi B is back with her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, and she’s living up to the title. The Bronx superstar isn’t just dropping bangers—she’s reigniting beef and making headlines with some pointed disses aimed at fellow rappers BIA and JT. On the track Pretty & Petty, Cardi doesn’t hold back. She questions BIA’s staying power with a brutal line: “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow! I’m dead.” The jab instantly lit up social media, with fans debating whether Cardi went too far or simply said what many were thinking. The tension between the two has been brewing for a while, with subliminal shots and back-and-forth shade online. This track makes it clear Cardi is ready to settle it in music, the old-school way. Cardi also makes time to address JT of the City Girls. On Magnet, she slips in a series of lines about fake loyalty and shady behaviors. The two have had a rocky history, with spats online and rumors of behind-the-scenes tension. Cardi seems to be putting those feelings on wax, making it hard for anyone to ignore. The big question is whether BIA or JT will fire back. Hip-hop history tells us beef can fuel some of the genre’s most iconic moments, and with Cardi setting the stage, the ball is in their court. RELATED: Cardi B Is Flexing A New Man And A New Chapter On Instagram – And We Love To See It