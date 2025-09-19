Source: Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 NFL Preview, Predictions, and Odds An AFC South rivalry takes center stage in Week 3 as the undefeated Indianapolis Colts (2-0) travel to Nashville to take on the winless Tennessee Titans (0-2). The Colts are emerging as one of the league’s early surprise teams, while the Titans are looking for their rookie quarterback to find his footing and avoid a disastrous 0-3 start. This matchup presents a classic clash of momentum. Indianapolis is riding high on offensive efficiency, while Tennessee struggles to build an identity. Let’s break down the predictions, odds, and key factors for this divisional showdown. Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 NFL Preview, Predictions, and Odds was originally published on 1075thefan.com