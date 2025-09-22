The Silent Partner Speaks: Daryl Simmons on Crafting an R&B Dynasty In a candid conversation with BSwift of Hot 100.9, legendary songwriter and producer Daryl Simmons pulled back the curtain on a career that shaped the sound of modern R&B. From his early days in Indianapolis bands to writing chart-topping hits for the biggest names in music, Simmons shared incredible stories, debunked long-standing myths, and offered a masterclass in the art of the song. From Local Bands to a Global Stage Daryl Simmons’ musical journey began long before the Grammy awards and platinum plaques. He recalled taking music seriously from the age of nine, growing up surrounded by musicians in Indianapolis. He and his creative partner, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, honed their skills playing six nights a week in local clubs. Simmons described these early days as the “funnest times,” a period driven by a pure, carefree love for music rather than money. His time in the local band Manchild proved to be a pivotal learning ground. “When we got with them, it was like, wow, these guys are, like, incredible,” Simmons shared, admitting he and Babyface looked up to the older, more experienced members. It was here they got their first taste of recording, an experience that ignited their ambition to take their craft to the next level. The Writing Machine That Dominated the Charts The move to California marked a turning point. Simmons recounted living in an apartment provided by the label Solar and writing songs relentlessly every single day. The breakthrough came when The Whispers recorded their songs “Rocksteady” and “In the Mood.” “From that point, the phone start ringing, man, and people start coming by our apartment,” Simmons said. He described a whirlwind of activity, with artists like Paula Abdul, Johnny Gill, and James Ingram visiting their home to pick from a whiteboard filled with song titles. This intense period of creativity became a “writing machine,” resulting in a stunning run where they had four or five songs in the R&B Top 10 at the same time. “We just don’t stop,” he explained. The Truth About “Can We Talk” Simmons also took the opportunity to set the record straight on one of music’s most persistent rumors. The hit song “Can We Talk,” famously recorded by Tevin Campbell, was never intended for Usher. “Never happened,” Simmons stated firmly. He confirmed the song was written specifically for Tevin Campbell in Babyface’s Los Angeles apartment on Burton Way. “Usher never heard it. We weren’t in a studio with Usher in another room. It never happened.” The Michael Jackson Experience One of the most fascinating stories involved working with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Despite the excitement, the experience was not what they expected. Simmons described a process where Jackson would show up intermittently, more interested in showing off his disguises and playing with prank pens than working. “It was like working with a 16-year-old,” Simmons reflected. While they wrote a song called “Slave to the Rhythm” that Jackson loved, the collaboration ultimately fell through, and the track didn’t make the Dangerous album. Years later, L.A. Reid included a reworked version by Timbaland on the posthumous album Xscape, finally giving Simmons a plaque for his work with the legend. On Songwriting and Lasting Success When asked about his favorite creations, Simmons named three classics, each with a special story: • “Can We Talk” (Tevin Campbell): A testament to their focused songwriting process. • “My, My, My” (Johnny Gill): Inspired by a mysterious woman they would see in their apartment complex. “She don’t even know she inspired that record,” Simmons laughed. • “Roni” (Bobby Brown): The idea sparked from a Freddie Jackson song, leading to one of Brown’s signature hits. He credited Babyface as a “Master of Melody,” explaining his partner’s genius for creating musical introductions that hook the listener before a single word is sung. “Kenny’s gonna make sure that you fall in love with the music,” he said. For aspiring songwriters today, Simmons acknowledged the industry has changed drastically. With the market saturated, he admitted it’s harder than ever to break through. His advice was simple but timeless: “Stay at your craft and keep writing.” He reflected fondly on the era of physical albums, where fans could read the credits and learn about the writers and producers—the very thing that inspired him as a kid. Now, as “The Silent Partner,” he enjoys the fruits of his labor, collecting checks from samples and licenses that keep his incredible body of work alive for a new generation. RELATED: INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With BSwift About His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend