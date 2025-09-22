Cardi B will headline the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, replacing The Weeknd due to personal reasons. The festival will also feature performances by Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr, and others. Cardi B expressed excitement about the event and its mission to help children worldwide. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans thanked The Weeknd and his fans for their support and announced Cardi B’s addition to the lineup. The festival will be cohosted by Hugh Jackman, Adam Lambert, and others, with tickets available through the Global Citizen app. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/cardi-b-replaces-the-weeknd-2025-global-citizen-festival-1236071987