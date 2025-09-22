Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit over his use of the Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule song “Murdergram” in an Instagram video promoting his boxing match against Jake Paul. The settlement resolves a case filed by producer Ty Fyffe, who claimed Tyson infringed his copyrights by using the song without permission. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and the artists involved were not part of the case. Fyffe argued that Tyson’s use of the song in a promotional video for the fight constituted commercial use, for which a separate license is required. The lawsuit sought royalties and a share of Tyson’s profits from the fight. Source: https://www.billboard.com/pro/mike-tyson-settles-lawsuit-jay-z-song-jake-paul-fight-video