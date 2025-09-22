A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated album “Don’t Be Dumb” is still pending, but fans can now enjoy the Moncler x A$AP Rocky Don’t Be Dumb merchandise collection. The collaboration features ski-inspired winter clothing with a tagline that reads “Don’t Be Dumb. Be Genius.” The collection includes reversible and convertible puffer jackets, T-shirts with trompe-l’oeil designs, and a down-filled helmet. Rocky’s design language is evident in this collection, showcasing his creativity and innovation in fashion. The merchandise is available on Moncler’s website, accompanied by a video clip of an unreleased Rocky track, offering fans a taste of new music while they await the album’s release. Source: https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/asap-rocky-moncler