Kanye West has filed court documents seeking to dismiss a lawsuit from former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jenn An over an alleged sexual assault during a 2010 music video shoot. West’s lawyer argued that the incident was part of the production and that An did not object or express lack of consent at the time. West accused An of trying to silence him for his controversial speech and demanded the suit be thrown out, claiming that the alleged assault was part of the creative process. An’s lawsuit detailed the alleged assault, claiming that West choked her, smothered her face, and forced his fingers down her throat during the shoot. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/kanye-west-accuses-top-model-alum-of-trying-to-silence-him-with-lawsuit-excl