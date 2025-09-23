The Trump administration is expected to announce that acetaminophen use during pregnancy may increase the risk of autism, despite inconclusive scientific evidence. President Trump hinted at a major medical announcement, suggesting a form of vitamin B could treat autism. This move is part of a pattern of questioning established science on medications, including vaccines and abortion pills. While some studies suggest a link between acetaminophen exposure and autism risk, larger studies have found no increased risk. The administration also plans to suggest using leucovorin to prevent or treat autism, based on metabolic differences in individuals with the disorder, but evidence of its effectiveness is limited. Source: https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/09/22/nx-s1-5550153/trump-rfk-autism-tylenol-leucovorin-pregnancy