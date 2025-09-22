Colts cornerback Kenny Moore had a strong start to Sunday’s game against the Titans, intercepting a pass for a 32-yard touchdown. However, Moore left the game early in the fourth quarter with a calf injury and is expected to miss a couple of weeks. The Colts are making moves to address the cornerback position, signing Mike Hilton to the practice squad and having several other players on the roster. Source: https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/colts-cb-kenny-moore-is-expected-to-miss-time-with-a-calf-injury