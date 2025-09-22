Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans The Colts are showing balance, discipline, and firepower on both sides of the ball. With a mistake-free offense, playmakers at every level, and an opportunistic defense, this team looks legitimately dangerous early in the season. Take a look below at the Notable Takeaways From Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans. Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans was originally published on 1075thefan.com