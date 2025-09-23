Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty https://www.instagram.com/yungmiami305/ Yung Miami Defends Diddy Ahead of Sentencing: “That’s a Good Man” As music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits sentencing on serious federal charges, Yung Miami—rapper, entrepreneur, and former partner—has stepped forward to defend his character in a heartfelt letter to the court. Writing under her legal name, Caresha Brownlee, the former City Girls star pleaded with the judge to look beyond the headlines and see the man she personally came to know during their relationship. “I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs,” she wrote. “I do not condone any wrongdoing. I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years.” In the letter, filed on September 22, Miami described Diddy as a “man of God,” someone who poured into her emotionally, spiritually, and even philanthropically. She recounted spending Thanksgiving 2022 with him serving meals to the homeless—an act, she said, that reflected the private side of his generosity. But perhaps more notably, she emphasized the steps Diddy allegedly took to better himself. According to Caresha, he entered anger management, began therapy, and committed to personal healing—not for publicity, but to grow as a person. “He didn’t do it for show,” she wrote. “He did it because he wanted to grow and become a better man.” The letter ended with a passionate appeal to the judge, centering Diddy’s role as a father and a community figure. “In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him. But more than anything, he’s a father, and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him.” She concluded simply but powerfully: “Judge… That’s a good man.” This isn’t the first time Yung Miami has publicly defended Diddy. Back in August, she stated that she never experienced any form of abuse during their relationship. “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience,” she told media outlets. “That wasn’t my experience.” Diddy, who was convicted earlier this year on two federal charges related to transporting individuals for prostitution, faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. His legal team is asking for 14 months, followed by supervised release. Prosecutors are expected to submit their recommendation—likely somewhere between 51 and 63 months—by September 29. As the sentencing date of October 3 approaches, Yung Miami’s letter adds a complicated but human layer to a story that continues to divide public opinion—raising tough questions about accountability, loyalty, and what it really means to vouch for someone when the stakes are this high. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4317064/diddy-in-drug-and-domestic-violence-therapy-while-awaiting-sentencing/