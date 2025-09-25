Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty https://www.instagram.com/mpj/ Michael Porter Jr. Says He Made His Ex Go 50/50 on Rent—Even With a $30M Net Worth Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is trending—but this time, it’s not about his jump shot. Instead, folks are side-eyeing and debating his dating philosophy after the NBA star revealed he once made his ex-girlfriend go half on rent… despite being worth millions. On a recent episode of Justin Laboy’s “Respectfully” podcast, Porter, who recently got traded to Brooklyn from Denver, opened up about his past relationship and the financial arrangement he had with his then-girlfriend. Laboy, known for pressing celebs with bold questions, was shocked to hear Porter say he went 50/50 on rent while sitting on a contract worth nearly $180 million. But Porter stood firm, explaining that his decision wasn’t about the money—it was about principle. “She was living above her means,” Porter said. “I agreed to help, so I went half. But after we broke up six months in, I still told her I’d pay half the rent for the rest of the year.” When asked why he didn’t just cover the whole thing from the jump, Porter gave a response that had the internet both cracking up and debating: “Because she needs to act right month-to-month.” He went on to clarify that the monthly payments gave him space to reassess based on her behavior. “If I’m paying and I see you wildin’, like… it’s gon’ be hard to keep up that agreement. You out here moving funny? Get the next dude to pay that rent.” Needless to say, Black Twitter had a field day. While some applauded Porter for setting boundaries and avoiding being financially taken advantage of, others felt a man with that kind of money shouldn’t be nitpicking over rent, especially with someone he was serious about. The debate touched on everything from financial expectations in relationships to how men with wealth should show up for the women in their lives. Some said it was giving “sassy,” while others praised the move as smart and self-respecting. Still, Porter isn’t pressed. He’s focused on his new chapter with the Brooklyn Nets, and is excited to reconnect with head coach Jordi Fernandez, someone he previously worked with in Denver. “It’s been big for me. New city, new team—it helps having someone I trust guiding me,” Porter said during media day. Whether you agree with his dating policies or not, one thing’s clear: Michael Porter Jr. is going to protect his peace—and his pockets. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/playlist/brittany-renner-confronts-michael-porter-jr-over-his-controversial-nba-dating-comments/