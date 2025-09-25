Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty https://www.instagram.com/mariahcarey/ Mariah Carey Keeps It Classy (and Real) About Co-Parenting with Nick Cannon: “He Can Be in His Own World” When it comes to raising kids with an ex, Mariah Carey is keeping it all the way honest — and classy. The Grammy-winning diva and mother of two recently sat down with Gayle King in a pre-taped segment for CBS Mornings to promote her highly anticipated album Here for It All, her first in seven years. But the conversation took a personal turn when Gayle asked how co-parenting is going with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, the father of their 14-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah didn’t miss a beat. “I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him, because he can just be in his own world,” she said with a smile. “No offense to him.” That’s about as Mariah as it gets — poised, unbothered, and still delivering the shade with elegance. Mariah and Nick were married from 2008 to 2016, and while they’ve had their ups and downs, they’ve generally kept things respectful in public. But since their split, Nick has become the face of modern-day fertility, fathering 10 more children with six other women. His ever-expanding family includes children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott. Despite the circus of headlines surrounding Nick’s “nation,” Mariah stays focused on her twins and their well-being. In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she kept her parenting philosophy simple: “They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time. I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation, because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.” Meanwhile, Nick has shared his own views on parenting—and they don’t exactly align with Mariah’s approach. On his podcast Nick Cannon @ Night, the host said he doesn’t like the term “co-parenting.” “Why do we have to have the ‘co’? We’re just parents,” he said. “Labels can do more harm than help.” He also admitted that the mothers of his 12 children don’t really get along, and he doesn’t expect them to. “They have their own lives, they raise their children the way they want,” he said, adding, “I don’t bunch them together.” Regardless of what Nick’s parenting village looks like, Mariah seems unfazed. She’s choosing peace, protecting her twins, and staying in her own glitter-filled lane. Because one thing about Mimi? She’s gonna protect her energy — and the legacy. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4273648/nick-cannon-says-he-will-not-stop-having-babies-until-god-removes-him-from-this-earth/