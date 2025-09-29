Source: John Nacion / Getty https://www.instagram.com/Badbunnypr/ Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Following Kendrick Lamar and Usher It’s official: Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The performance, executive produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, continues a new era of culturally powerful halftime shows, and marks another step in broadening the reach of the biggest musical stage in the world. This will be Bad Bunny’s second Super Bowl appearance—he previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020. But this time, it’s his moment. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the reggaetón icon said. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.” For many, this moment resonates beyond Latin culture—it speaks to the global impact of artists of color and the need for diverse voices on such massive platforms. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has shaped halftime show bookings since 2019, said, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” Bad Bunny follows in the footsteps of Black artists who have turned the Super Bowl stage into more than entertainment—it’s become a space for cultural pride and unapologetic excellence. From Usher’s show-stopping performance in 2024, to Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal in 2023, to Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 set, which broke viewership records and was widely seen as a response to his lyrical battle with Drake—each performance has carried deeper meaning. And while Bad Bunny comes from a different lane, his journey echoes that of many Black artists: pushing boundaries, lifting up his community, and making space for voices that are often overlooked by the mainstream. This year alone, he dropped his sixth solo album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and every song landed on the Hot 100—a feat achieved by only a handful of artists. His recent 30-night residency in Puerto Rico not only packed arenas but also boosted the island’s economy, reinforcing how music can be a tool for empowerment. Bad Bunny has also made moves beyond music—collaborating with artists like Cardi B, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott, and making acting appearances, including in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2. As we gear up for February, one thing is clear: the 2026 halftime show won’t just be about hits—it’ll be about heritage, pride, and pushing culture forward. And while this is a win for Latinx representation, it’s also a continuation of the movement Black culture helped spark—where art, identity, and global influence all meet under the bright lights of the Super Bowl. The show will air live on NBC and stream on Apple Music, who returns as presenting sponsor for the fourth year in a row. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4260600/the-jay-z-era-of-super-bowl-halftime-shows-ranked/