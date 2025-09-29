Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty https://www.instagram.com/sza/ “So Proud of You”: SZA Sends Love to Fan Who Dedicated Nursing Degree to Her When art meets real life, the impact is undeniable. Just ask the fan who dedicated her college degree to SZA—and got a heartfelt message back from the R&B star herself. SZA has always spoken to the soul of her fans, especially Black women who see themselves in her vulnerability, growth, and grace. Now, one young woman is giving that love right back. Earlier this summer, a fan went viral after sharing her graduation photos on TikTok, along with a powerful dedication: “Dedicating my BSc Nursing degree to Solána Imani Rowe—for inspiring me to lead with softness, strength, and soul. SZA till whenever. She said ‘healing starts from within.’” The photos, which showed the new grad glowing in her cap and gown, quickly made the rounds online. But they didn’t just touch fellow fans—they caught the attention of SZA herself, who responded in the most beautiful way. In an Instagram Story, SZA reposted the grad’s tribute and wrote: “Just wanted to congratulate this amazing queen. So proud of u.” That one message was more than a shout-out—it was a full-circle moment. For so many Black women balancing academics, healing, and identity, SZA’s music is more than background noise. It’s been a lifeline. Her lyrics on softness, self-worth, heartbreak, and reclaiming power speak directly to a community that often has to be “strong” by default. And while she’s uplifting fans, SZA’s been on her own powerful journey this year. She shared the Super Bowl LIX stage with Kendrick Lamar back in February, then kicked off their Grand National Tour in April. The tour has been touching cities worldwide and is set to close out in London this December. Even with a packed schedule, she’s remained creatively generous—featuring on Doja Cat’s new album Vie, teasing a potential remix with Justin Bieber, and even hitting the studio with none other than Mariah Carey just last week. But despite all the fame, SZA still moves with the same heart that fans fell in love with. She’s never lost that intimate, emotional connection with her audience—something Black artists don’t always get space to maintain in mainstream pop culture. The message behind this moment is simple, yet powerful: Representation matters. Vulnerability matters. And when Black women pour into each other, it creates something beautiful. This fan got more than a degree—she got a nod from one of the biggest voices of her generation. And SZA proved, once again, that she’s not just watching from the stage—she’s watching from the heart. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/playlist/sza-responds-to-nicki-minaj-says-she-reached-out-twice-for-features/