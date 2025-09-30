Santa Slam 2025 Brings Sexyy Red & Others To Gainbridge Fieldhouse Get ready, Indianapolis! Headliner Marketing and Hot 100.9 are proud to present Santa Slam 2025, hitting Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, December 19th. The star-studded lineup will be headlined by the one and only Sexyy Red. Joining her for this event will be NoCAP, G HERBO, KenTheMan, and RIO DA YUNG OG. The night will be hosted by Hot 100.9’s own BSwift and Antibilize. Ticket and On-Sale Information A pre-sale will run on Thursday from 10 AM to 10 PM. Make sure to listen to Hot 100.9 or visit the concert event page to get the special pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Santa Slam 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 19th for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. RELATED | Take A Look Back At Santa Slam With Cardi B From 2016