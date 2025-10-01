Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/glorillapimp/ GloRilla Speaks Out After Arrest: “We Were the Victims, Not the Criminals” GloRilla is breaking her silence after being arrested over the summer — and she’s making it clear: she and her family were the ones under attack, not the ones committing crimes. The Memphis rapper, known for her raw lyrics and fearless energy, is calling out Georgia authorities for what she believes is a clear case of being wrongfully targeted. In an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta, GloRilla opened up for the first time about a violent home invasion that took place in July while she was on the road performing at WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. According to reports, three armed men broke into her Forsyth County home in the middle of the night. While she was out of town, her brother and sister were home — and things quickly turned dangerous. A family member reportedly fired shots at the intruders before they fled the scene. “I feel like me, my brother, and my sister — we were the victims in this situation,” GloRilla said. “But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects. It’s all the way wrong.” Her legal team says the robbers got away with more than $700,000 worth of personal property. But instead of prioritizing the investigation into the break-in, authorities shifted their focus to drug charges after discovering marijuana at the home. “The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion,” said her attorney, Drew Findling. “But within 24 hours, there were warrants issued for marijuana possession. That’s unconscionable.” GloRilla turned herself in, posted bond the same day, and has been pushing back ever since. Fans and activists online have since raised eyebrows at how quickly the narrative around the incident flipped — from GloRilla being a target of violence to being treated like a criminal. Many are pointing to a deeper issue: how Black success stories, especially in hip-hop, are too often policed more than they are protected. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office initially called the family victims in a public statement back in July. But with no arrests made and the case seemingly stalling, GloRilla and her team are now considering launching their own private investigation to get justice. For Glo, this isn’t just about clearing her name — it’s about speaking out against the systems that too often fail Black families when they need support the most. “This should’ve been about catching the men who broke into my house,” she said. “Instead, they came after me.” RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4321615/glorilla-snaps-on-police-following-drugs-arrest/