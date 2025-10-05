After Latto finally claimed 21 Savage as “my man, my man, my man,” fans suspect her latest pop-out provided proof their long-rumored rap romance made the “Gyatt” girlie a Big Mama for real. Source: Raymond Hall/ Prince Williams Latto always knows how to get the internet talking, and now social media is in shambles about the bae watch for coupledom confirmation with 21 turning into baby bump watch. This weekend, Latto shut down the stage at the massive Force Festival in Japan. We love to see one of our favorite baddies taking over the world, but that’s not the reason she went viral. She rocked the stage in a familiar combo of a crop top, tights, and glittering bikini bottoms for a clappas cameo. However, countless commenters claimed they peeped something else peeking from under that flowing belly shirt instead of her usually snatched waist. Eagle-eyed internet users claim the festival performance is just the latest in a trail of hints Latto and her boo have dropped for a while now. Check out the clues fans claim prove Latto and 21 Savage are expecting a baby after the flip. ‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage was originally published on bossip.com