Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty https://www.instagram.com/deionsanders/ Deion Sanders Opens Up About Bladder Cancer Battle and Ongoing Pain: “God’s Got Me” Deion Sanders, better known as “Coach Prime,” is no stranger to adversity. The NFL Hall of Famer and current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes recently revealed a deeply personal and painful chapter in his life — his battle with bladder cancer. After months of keeping his health struggles private, Sanders came forward earlier this year to share that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery to have his bladder removed in July. Though his doctor has since declared him “cured,” Coach Prime says the journey is far from over. “The cat’s out the bag,” Sanders said during a post-game press conference after Colorado’s 35-21 loss to TCU on Oct. 4. “I think I’ve got more blood clots. I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg — that’s why it’s throbbing.” At 58, Sanders is facing physical battles that go far beyond the gridiron. Despite the victory over cancer, he continues to deal with complications and lingering pain, saying, “This is the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt.” He’s also learning to live with a urostomy bag following surgery — a major adjustment for someone constantly in the spotlight. But through it all, Coach Prime continues to lean on faith. “When we hear the word ‘cancer,’ we usually think that’s it — a life sentence,” Sanders said back in July. “But not this time. God’s got me.” This isn’t the first time Sanders has faced serious health issues. He previously underwent surgeries that resulted in the amputation of two toes due to blood clots. Still, he remains focused on using his story to uplift others. In an August interview with CNN, Sanders said, “I stared life in the face. I feel like I was chosen to carry this burden so I can share it with the world. We all know somebody who’s been through something like this.” Sanders’ message is clear: don’t let hardship silence your purpose. “I want people to know — you can win this fight,” he said. “You might not be dealing with cancer, but we’re all fighting something. Don’t stay down. Choose to rise.” As a father of five, mentor to young athletes, and beloved figure in the Black community, Sanders’ transparency is powerful. In sharing his pain, his faith, and his fight, Coach Prime reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look like winning games — sometimes, it’s just standing tall when your body says sit down. “I’m still here,” he said. “And I’m thankful.” RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4322952/deion-sanders-reveals-he-had-bladder-cancer/