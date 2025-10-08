Source: NICOLAS GUYONNET / Getty INDIANA — The American Red Cross is urging Indiana residents to schedule a blood donation now to help ensure a strong and consistent blood supply for patients in need. As busy fall schedules and upcoming school breaks reduce donor turnout, the Red Cross is stressing that the need for blood remains constant—even if emergencies aren’t making headlines. Blood has a short shelf life and must be collected regularly from volunteer donors. The Red Cross typically sees a drop in donations as people settle into their autumn routines and begin making holiday plans. Furthermore, the persistent threat of hurricanes this month highlights the potential for collection disruptions, which can have immediate and serious consequences for those seeking medical care, including trauma victims, cancer patients, and others undergoing surgery. You can prepare now and help save a life this fall by making an appointment to donate blood, platelets, or plasma. To Schedule Your Donation: Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. The Red Cross is also offering special donor incentives until October 19: All who come to donate will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. From October 20–November 16 donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. Upcoming Indiana Blood Donation Opportunities (October 16–31) To find a donation center near you, check out the following locations: Bartholomew County Columbus: 10/21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., The Commons | 10/23, 1 p.m.–5:30 p.m., District 6 Event Space Boone County Whitestown: 10/25, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Hussey-Mayfield Library-Whitestown Branch Delaware County Muncie: 10/21, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital | 10/22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., YMCA of Muncie | 10/29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Freedom Point Apostolic Church Hamilton County Fishers: 10/16, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., IU Health Fishers | 10/28, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun King Brewing Sheridan: 10/21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Majestic Care of Sheridan Westfield: 10/30, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent YMCA Hancock County Greenfield: 10/20, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds Hendricks County Avon: 10/24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., IU Health West Hospital Brownsburg: 10/27, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Church At Main | 10/30, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge Henry County Middletown: 10/28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Shenandoah High School Jennings County North Vernon: 10/20, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Senior Citizens Center Johnson County Franklin: 10/20, 2 p.m.–6 p.m., Johnson County Public Library Lawrence County Bedford: 10/16, 2 p.m.–7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Mitchell: 10/20, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., First Baptist Church – Mitchell Madison County Anderson: 10/17, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Hoosier Park | 10/31, 12 p.m.–4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Lapel: 10/23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Ford Street United Methodist Church Marion County Beech Grove: 10/24, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Hornet Park Community Center Indianapolis: 10/16, 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds | 10/19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Arthur R. Baxter YMCA | 10/22, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Jordan YMCA | 10/23, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., American Red Cross & Riley Hospital | 10/30, 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Riviera Club | 10/31, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital Monroe County Bloomington: 10/18, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church | 10/22, 2 p.m.–7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church | 10/23, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., City of Bloomington Showers Business Plaza | 10/29 & 10/30, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Indiana Memorial Union | 10/31, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., City of Bloomington Showers Business Plaza Putnam County Greencastle: 10/22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Putnam County Public Library Shelby County Shelbyville: 10/26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., American Legion Post 70 Donor Information All blood types are needed. Donors must be at least 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or using the Blood Donor App. Red Cross Urges Blood Donations to Fight Fall Supply Drop was originally published on wibc.com