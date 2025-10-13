Source: Cole Burston / Getty Drake and Sophie Brussaux Celebrate Adonis’ 8th Birthday Cowboy Style Drake and Sophie Brussaux are proving that co-parenting can be all love — especially when it comes to celebrating their son, Adonis. Over the weekend (Oct. 11), the proud parents threw an extravagant cowboy-themed party for Adonis’ 8th birthday, complete with a spotted cow cake, custom “Wanted” posters, and a crowd full of friends and family. In a video making rounds on social media, Drake and Sophie can be seen helping Adonis cut his cake while guests cheered. The Toronto superstar also shared a photo of his son on Instagram striking one of his signature poses — like father, like son. Last year, Drake marked Adonis’ birthday by posting an adorable video of the two playing basketball together, captioned: “Big Adi day — happy birthday kid, 7 years old.” Adonis has grown up in the spotlight since Drake revealed him to the world, but the 6 God continues to show how strong their bond is. In 2023, Adonis even dropped his own freestyle track, My Man Freestyle, expanding on his verse from Drake’s Daylight. RELATED: Drake Responds To “F*ck Kendrick* Chant During Concert Performance: “I Can’t Say I Don’t Agree”