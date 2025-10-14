Source: Nic Antaya / Getty https://www.instagram.com/claressashields/ Claressa Shields Checks Gervonta Davis Over Retirement Talk: “Ain’t You Supposed to Be That Dude?” Claressa “T-Rex” Shields had some words for Gervonta “Tank” Davis after he hinted at hanging up the gloves following a possible Jake Paul fight — and she didn’t hold back. Shields, who’s never been shy about calling it how she sees it, couldn’t believe Davis would talk retirement while so many top names are still out there calling his name. “Tank got crazy skills. Dude’s scary, for real,” Shields said. “Ain’t no way you talking about retiring before you handle business with Shakur, Devin, Ryan, and Teofimo. You the man, right? Everybody say you the best — so act like it.” She kept it a hundred, saying if Tank’s really that guy, he’s gotta prove it against the best — not bow out after chasing clout fights. Then, Shields flipped the focus back to herself and the energy she brings to boxing. “When I’m done, ain’t no girl gonna say she can beat me. I’m getting everybody that ever talked slick. I don’t leave no food on the table.” Still, she kept it real about the men’s division too. “Shakur might be the only one who could beat Tank. Devin can box him, but once Tank catches you, it’s a long night.” Not everybody’s impressed with how Tank’s been moving, though. Some critics say he’s holding up the lightweight division by keeping his belt but not fighting the real contenders. “Tank been getting red carpet treatment without putting in that full work,” one former champ said. “He’s holding that lightweight title hostage. If he ain’t gonna defend it, they need to strip it.” Whether you ride with Tank or not, Shields’ message was clear: if you call yourself “the man,” you gotta stand on it — not retire before the real smoke comes your way. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4316666/claressa-shields-tells-laila-ali-ill-put-you-on-your-back/