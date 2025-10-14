Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Birdman Says NBA YoungBoy’s Next Tour Could Cost $300 Million Cash Money legend Birdman is talking big money when it comes to NBA YoungBoy’s future. In a new clip shared by DJ Akademiks, the music mogul was asked how much it would take to fund the next NBA YoungBoy tour — and his answer was nothing short of billionaire talk. “About three or four hundred [million], easy,” Birdman said confidently. “If you ain’t talking that, don’t even come. And look, in two years — a billion dollars.” The Baton Rouge superstar is currently on his Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour, produced by Live Nation, with stops in Atlanta and Nashville this week. The months-long run is set to wrap in mid-November at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Birdman, who’s been a longtime mentor and collaborator to YoungBoy, added that he’s been out on the road to help the 24-year-old secure every dollar possible. “I’m just making sure he don’t mess up the money,” he joked in the clip. The two have a solid history together teaming up for tracks like “We Poppin” and the 2021 joint album From the Bayou. Footage from their track “100 Rounds” recently went viral again as YoungBoy’s live energy continues to draw massive crowds. While some fans were shocked by Birdman’s billion-dollar prediction, others say he might not be far off. YoungBoy remains one of hip-hop’s most-streamed artists, with millions of die-hard supporters and a growing global fanbase. If Birdman’s words hold any weight and history says they usually do NBA YoungBoy could be gearing up for one of the most lucrative independent runs in rap history.