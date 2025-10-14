Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department INDIANAPOLIS — The Mark Sanchez case is moving to a new court after the Marion County judge assigned to the battery trial recused herself. Several hearings have been reshuffled as a result. A pretrial meeting originally set for Nov. 5 was canceled. The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 and will be conducted remotely for attorneys. The jury trial is set to begin Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Other updates note that the court has received media requests to allow cameras in the courtroom following the judge’s reassignment. Mark Sanchez Case Shifts Courts, Trial Set for December was originally published on wibc.com