Kim Kardashian Opens Up About What Finally Ended Her Marriage to Kanye West Kim Kardashian is finally sharing what really pushed her to end her marriage to Kanye West after eight years together. In a new interview on Call Her Daddy, the reality star and business mogul reflected on the breaking points that made her realize it was time to walk away — for her peace, her safety, and her kids. According to Kim, it wasn't just one moment but a buildup of things she could no longer ignore. She said it became "unsettling" not knowing which version of Kanye she'd wake up to, explaining she often didn't feel emotionally or financially safe. What really hit home, though, was when Ye's public comments started crossing family lines — including remarks about their eldest daughter North and other relatives. "I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts — all of those feelings," she shared. "If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together." Kim said the turning point came when her own mental health began to suffer, affecting how she showed up as a mom to their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "Once my mental health starts to get affected and I can't parent the way I need to, I had to save myself to be a better mom," she said. The SKIMS founder admitted she was nervous that her career might take a hit without Kanye, especially in the fashion world, where his influence was strong. But she says the opposite happened — doors opened, and she felt the universe "rewarding" her for choosing herself. "It showed me I was moving in the right direction," she said. "I have no regrets. I have four amazing, beautiful babies, and I'm finally at peace." Kim and Kanye's split, finalized in 2022, has since played out on reality TV and in documentaries, but Kim says her focus now is staying grounded and co-parenting the best she can. "No matter what," she told Vogue earlier, "in front of the kids, it's always, 'Your dad's the best.'"