Blac Chyna Sparks Talk of Getting Back With Rob Kardashian After Cryptic Instagram Post Blac Chyna — now going by her real name, Angela White — has the internet in a chokehold after a post that has fans thinking she and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian might be rekindling their relationship. On Tuesday, Chyna dropped a set of photos on Instagram rocking an all-white fit beside a Ferrari. But what really caught people's attention was her caption: "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial." Rob quickly liked the post, sending social media into a frenzy. While fans flooded the comments with speculation, sources close to the pair say they're not back together — at least not romantically. The two have reportedly maintained a peaceful co-parenting relationship for their 8-year-old daughter, Dream. Chyna and Rob's relationship has been a rollercoaster since they first linked up in 2016. They got engaged that same year and starred in their own reality show Rob & Chyna, but things quickly fell apart by 2017. What followed was a string of lawsuits, custody battles, and plenty of public drama. Now, years later, it seems the two are in a much better place. Just this summer, Chyna told People that co-parenting with Rob is "100 percent amazing," adding that things can improve for anyone going through it. Rob hasn't dated publicly since their split, while Chyna recently ended her engagement to rapper Derrick Milano. Still, that one Instagram tag — and Rob's quiet like — has fans wondering if something deeper could be brewing. For now, neither has confirmed or denied the rumors. But one thing's for sure: when it comes to Rob and Chyna, "forever" might not just be a caption — it could be a comeback.