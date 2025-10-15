Following the shocking death of soul pioneer D’Angelo at 51, fellow musicians and stars alike are reflecting on his genius and lasting impact and legacy. The Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Michael Eugene Archer, and known for epitomizing the neo-soul movement in the mid-’90s, died Tuesday, Oct. 14, following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Following the devastating news, musicians and stars alike honored the singer with heartwarming messages about his influence in the industry. Beyoncé posted a tribute to the late singer on her website, stating, “Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D’Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm and blues forever. We will never forget you.” ‘One of One’: Celebs Pay Tribute to Late Soul and R&B Pioneer D’Angelo was originally published on foxync.com