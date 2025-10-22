Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on its second day with a night of high style and even higher notes. Cruisers stepped out in their finest for the formal sneakerball, a unique theme that blended elegant gowns and sharp suits with the freshest sneakers imaginable. The decks were a runway, showing off creative combinations, celebrating personal style, and collective swagger. From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com