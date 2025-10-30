Source: Cheng Xin / Getty Under Armour Launches LAB96 Studios Under Armour is stepping into a new lane with the launch of Lab96 Studios, its brand-new in-house content studio that’s flipping the script on how athlete stories get told. Instead of the usual ads and highlight reels, Lab96 is bringing a cinematic, story-driven approach — blending sports, music, and culture in ways that actually feel real. Think docuseries, short films, and creative collaborations that spotlight the next generation of athletes and creators. “We’re not just creating marketing — we’re building worlds around athletes, teams, and the spirit of competition,” said Tyler Rutstein, Executive Producer of Lab96 Studios and SVP of Global Brand & Americas Marketing. Lab96 Studios made its debut with “We Are Football,” a short film featuring big names like Gunna, top NFL stars, and emerging talent in women’s flag football. The film sets the tone for Under Armour’s new mission — putting athletes at the center of every story and showing the grind behind the glory. The studio is already cooking up more projects, including: A high school football series with Overtime spotlighting IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy A baseball collab with Boardroom featuring Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. A docuseries with SMAC Entertainment focused on the rise of women’s flag football Based at Under Armour’s global HQ in Baltimore, the brand is building a full-blown production hub — complete with a state-of-the-art studio and podcast space. The goal? To merge creativity, competition, and culture in one place and keep athlete-driven storytelling at the heart of everything. Because at the end of the day, athletes don’t just play the game — they write the story. Under Armour’s move into storytelling puts it right alongside the wave of brands turning their platforms into entertainment powerhouses. With names like Gunna and Overtime in the mix, Lab96 Studios could be the bridge between sports and pop culture that athletes — and fans — have been waiting for. RELATED: Young Thug Seems To Sneak Diss Former Homie Gunna On New Track