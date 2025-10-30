Silent Hill f / Alien: Rogue Incurson – Part One: Evolved Edition / Dying Light: The Beast October is best known for all things spooky because it’s the month that brings us Halloween and all the scary movies we can stomach. So it’s only right we point out some games you can pick up the sticks in honor of All Hallows Eve. Halloween is the best time to stock up on your favorite candy and other snacks, turn off the lights, put on your best gaming headset, preferably one from SteelSeries, hop in front of your television, and indulge in a horror video game binge if you’ve got the nerves for it. Thankfully, there is no shortage of titles to choose from that will have you tensing up as you embark on your electronically terrifying journey. If you need some suggestions, don’t worry —HHW Gaming has you covered. Silent Hill ƒ Konami / Silent Hill ƒ The Silent Hill franchise is back on our list again, this time with an entirely new entry, Silent Hill ƒ, which is currently a hit among fans of the iconic Konami survival horror franchise. In the game, the action shifts from the town’s iconic, spooky Silent Hill to 1960s Japan, underscoring that the horror is not confined to the fictional location. We finished this one, and here’s what we had to say about the game in our review: Silent Hill ƒ is that redefining moment for Silent Hill, or put, the Resident Evil 4 of this franchise. Okamoto and his team brilliantly blend action, horror, and psychological twists into a beautiful yet twisted story that is a testament to Ryukishi07’s vision when he wrote the game’s story. For longtime Silent Hill fans, this is a new way to experience the game without sacrificing what made the franchise so iconic. For first-time players like myself, it’s a more welcoming game to ease you into Silent Hill. Silent Hill ƒ is definitely a spooky vibe. Digital Scares: These Scary Games Provide The Perfect Halloween Night Vibes was originally published on hiphopwired.com