Win Tickets: ETERNITY (Movie Screening) Eternity is a 2025 American fantasy romantic comedy film directed by David Freyne, who co-wrote the film with Pat Cunnane. It stars Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, John Early, Olga Merediz, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and follows a woman (Olsen) who must choose between two men with whom to spend eternity in the afterlife. The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, and is set to release nationwide in theaters by A24 on November 26, 2025.