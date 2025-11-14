Source: Michael Tran Archive / Getty https://www.instagram.com/rayj/ Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Accuses Them of Breaking Their Deal and Engineering the Original Tape Release Ray J is taking his long-running feud with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner back to court. The singer and businessman has filed a countersuit against the reality TV moguls, claiming they violated a private agreement to stop discussing their infamous 2007 sex tape and that they were responsible for orchestrating its original release. The new filing comes directly in response to a defamation lawsuit that Kim and Kris brought against him earlier this fall, a move Ray J says was designed to smear him and distract from their own actions. According to Ray J’s complaint, he and the Kardashians went through mediation in 2023 to finally put the scandal to rest. He says the agreement required all parties to remain silent about the tape moving forward, both publicly and on television. Ray J also claims the settlement included a promise that neither he nor the Kardashians would publicly insult or disparage one another again. As part of that settlement, he says Kim agreed to pay him $6 million. He insists he honored the deal. Ray J argues that the Kardashians did not. Just one month after the mediation concluded, two episodes of season three of The Kardashians aired on Hulu featuring multiple mentions of the sex tape storyline. Ray J says this directly violated the agreement they had just finalized. When he confronted Kim and Kris, he alleges they attempted to convince him to sign an amendment excusing the mentions, which he refused. Kim and Kris, through their attorney Alex Spiro, have dismissed his claims entirely, calling the countersuit “disjointed” and predicting that Ray J will lose in court. The countersuit goes further than contract violations. Ray J repeats allegations he first made public in 2022: that Kris Jenner played a hands-on role in arranging the tape’s release through adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment. He claims Kris facilitated contracts for both him and Kim, then Kim filed what he calls a “fake lawsuit” against Vivid to bolster publicity and make it appear as though she had no control over the tape’s distribution. Kim has long denied this version of events, and Kris publicly rejected the allegation during a televised lie detector segment, though that denial itself drew scrutiny. In the new filing, Ray J also highlights what he describes as similarities between the Kardashians’ alleged actions and conduct normally associated with the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He says the combination of the alleged orchestrated tape release and what he views as manipulation surrounding their 2023 settlement led him to consider whether their actions constituted a coordinated scheme. Those comments, which he made publicly in interviews and livestreams, are the statements Kim and Kris are suing him over. Ray J is now asking the court for at least $1 million in damages, as well as a ruling releasing him from the Kardashians’ defamation claims. The legal battle signals that the scandal many believed had faded into pop culture history is far from over, and both sides appear prepared for a prolonged fight. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4350855/ray-j-says-hes-helping-the-feds-build-a-rico-case-against-kim-kardashian-kris-jenner-the-feds-is-coming/