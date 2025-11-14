Source: Variety / Getty https://www.instagram.com/s11mone/ Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Five years after his passing, Chadwick Boseman is still receiving flowers for the legacy he left behind. The beloved actor, best known to many of us as the one and only King T’Challa from Black Panther, is set to be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s a moment fans around the world — especially Black audiences who saw Boseman as a symbol of pride, strength, and representation — have been waiting for. The ceremony is scheduled for November 20, 2025, on Hollywood Boulevard, where Boseman’s star will be placed in the Motion Pictures category. His widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the honor on his behalf. For those who can’t make the trip to Los Angeles, the Walk of Fame will livestream the entire event so fans everywhere can tune in and celebrate his legacy. This ceremony won’t just be formalities — it will also include heartfelt tributes from people who knew Boseman personally and professionally. Ryan Coogler, the director who brought Black Panther to life, and Viola Davis, who starred alongside Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are both scheduled to speak. The event will be hosted by Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared a statement honoring Boseman’s impact on the culture, saying the Chamber is “deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy,” and highlighting how his work continues to inspire audiences around the world. And it’s true — Boseman’s influence stretched far beyond movie screens. He took on powerful, meaningful roles that redefined what Black storytelling could look like in mainstream Hollywood. Before becoming a global icon as Black Panther, Boseman had already built an impressive résumé. His performances in films like Marshall, Get On Up, and 42 showed his deep commitment to portraying Black history and Black excellence. His role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned him a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a posthumous Oscar nomination, proving his talent was undeniable and unmatched. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. His death left fans worldwide in shock, and Marvel Studios later confirmed they would not recast his character. Instead, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever honored T’Challa by writing the character’s death into the story, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri stepping into a new leadership role within the franchise — a shift that will continue into the next Avengers film. Chadwick Boseman’s Walk of Fame star is more than just another Hollywood honor. For many, it’s a permanent reminder of a man who broke barriers, carried stories with dignity, and changed the way Black heroes are seen on screen. His legacy continues — and now it will quite literally be cemented into history. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/playlist/angela-bassett-feels-she-was-deserving-of-oscar-for-her-performance-in-black-panther-wakanda-forever/