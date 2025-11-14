WISH-TV ***Updated at 7:41 p.m.*** BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One member of the Indiana National Guard was killed, and three others were injured in a crash on Friday involving a military vehicle in Boone County. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said the crash happened on I-65 southbound near the interchange with I-865 at around 12:15 p.m. This accident involved three different vehicles. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Whitestown Police Department arrived at the scene, and they say one of the National Guardsmen died at the scene, and the other three were taken to a hospital with series injuries. Deputies say they also found many vehicles in the road, and drivers that were injured were treated at the scene. “The loss of any of our Guardsmen is tragic, and we offer deepest and heartfelt condolences to the soldiers’ families, loved ones and friends,” a statement from the Indiana National Guard read. Deputies are investigating the crash. INDOT says all lanes have been reopened. One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash was originally published on wibc.com