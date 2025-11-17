Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty https://www.instagram.com/marioworldwide/ R&B Rumble: Ray J Pops Off, Mario Pops Back & Sammie Chooses His Fighter Ray J is back stirring the R&B pot — and this time, he’s aiming straight at Mario. Yep, that Mario. The “Let Me Love You” hitmaker who’s been known to silence a whole stage with just a mic and a smirk. Now the internet is in full chaos mode after Ray J claimed he’s ready to square up with Mario in a song-for-song showdown. And baby… the comments section? In flames. It all kicked off during Ray J’s recent appearance on the Quicksilva Morning Show in Baltimore. Rocking a black hoodie and matching cap, Ray J talked like a man who had already won the battle. Every time the hosts threw out one of Mario’s big records, Ray J shut it down with a cool, “C’mon bro.” Then he doubled down and said he’s officially calling Mario out, insisting he can match him note for note. Fans immediately started connecting dots, wondering if Ray J was responding to Mario’s recent appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast, where Mario discussed which male artists can actually sing. Mario didn’t mention Ray J at all, but the timing had social media convinced something behind the scenes must’ve sparked this new R&B tension. Once clips hit The Shade Room, the internet had jokes for days. People accused Ray J of trolling, said he “can’t be serious,” and clowned the hosts’ shocked reactions . Even Mario himself had to tap in. He didn’t say much — just enough to let us know he saw the chaos and wasn’t impressed. Mario posted, “MOOD SWINGS OUT NOW!! But Ray J, stop while your brakes still work homie 😂.” The comments went up from there: folks calling on Brandy to “get her brother,” others joking that Ray J would try to perform “One Wish” 12 times, and some saying they love when R&B men get “delu— I mean confident.” But Mario saved his real response for his Instagram Story. After finishing his first tour stop and celebrating his new EP release, he came back to find Ray J talking wild in his hometown and felt a way. He reminded fans that he’s performed in L.A. for years, even shared stages with Brandy, and helped Ray J get on the Verzuz lineup — a moment he says was Ray J’s “biggest stage.” Mario seemed genuinely puzzled by Ray J returning the favor with smoke. Then Sammie entered the chat. Usually unproblematic, Sammie surprised everybody when he hopped on IG and said he’s riding with Ray J. He claimed Mario has rubbed artists the wrong way for years and insisted Ray has the catalog — and even fresh studio work — to back up his talk. Ray J reposted Sammie immediately, like a man happy to have backup. So now the R&B streets are watching closely: Will Mario agree to the battle? Will Ray J actually deliver? And will Sammie grab popcorn or a microphone? Either way… the timeline is READY. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4380191/omarion-dubs-mario-after-singing-ability-comments/