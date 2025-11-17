Source: Julia Beverly / Getty https://www.instagram.com/kingpush/ Pusha T Shares Big Baby News With Wife Virginia — But One Parenting Line Has Fans Side-Eyeing Pusha T has been on a roll lately — back in the studio with Malice, back in his Grammy bag, and now back in full family mode. The veteran lyricist and his wife, Virginia, just announced that baby number two is on the way. But while the news itself had fans dropping congratulations, one part of Pusha’s caption had the internet looking at him like, “Sir… run that back?” Virginia posted a soft, sweet pregnancy announcement on Instagram, revealing that the Thornton family is expanding once again. Their new little one will soon join big brother Nigel, who’s now five and officially stepping into “big brother era.” Pusha also let the world know they’re expecting another boy — which had fans joking that we might get a whole new generation of Clipse in about 15 years. But it was Pusha’s caption, written like a proud dad delivering a heartfelt speech, that grabbed everyone’s attention. In his first note, he spoke directly to Nigel, reminding him he prayed for a sibling and giving a big shoutout to Virginia for pushing through disappointment and staying faithful to the dream. He hyped Nigel up for his new role, telling him it’s time to share toys, spread love, and embrace a new best friend — the way Pusha and his brother Malice did growing up. It was sweet. It was sentimental. It felt like a hip-hop Hallmark moment. And then… came paragraph number two. This is where Papa Push had social media stopping mid-scroll. In the second half of his message, Pusha leaned into what he called his “soft dad life,” joking — or not joking, depending on who you ask — that he has never changed a diaper, cooked a meal, handled a runny nose, or done any of the day-to-day parenting tasks. Not only that, he said he hopes Virginia “never teaches” him how. Whew. Some folks laughed it off, saying every couple splits responsibilities differently and that Pusha was simply praising his wife’s strength. Others were not giving that man a pass, calling his message tone-deaf and accusing him of bragging about not doing the basics while Virginia does all the heavy lifting. And because the internet always remembers, a few fans couldn’t resist bringing up how Pusha once dragged Drake for hiding his son — only to now be voluntarily exempting himself from diaper duty. Social media does not forget. Still, even with the debate, the overall reaction was full of love for the couple and excitement for baby number two. With a new child on the way, new music brewing, and fans watching every move, Pusha T’s next chapter is looking just as eventful as his lyrics. Congrats to the Thorntons — and good luck to Ginny, because clearly someone else won’t be touching diapers anytime soon. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4300353/pusha-t-drake-beef-allegedly-almost-ruined-pop-smokes-album/