The Trump administration has been critical of Nigeria, citing reports of Christians being killed. Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj is now lending her support toward attempts by the U.S. to ease that group's plight and will meet with the White House and the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Mike Waltz. The two are expected to deliver remarks after that meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 18). The Pink Friday artist gushed over the opportunity, responding in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude," she wrote. "I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We've been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose."