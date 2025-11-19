Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty https://www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump/ Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Trump’s UN Ambassador to Address Violence Against Christians in Nigeria Nicki Minaj is stepping into the political arena again—this time partnering with one of Donald Trump’s former ambassadors to shine a spotlight on religious violence in Nigeria. The move has surprised many fans and critics, especially given the political tensions surrounding Trump and how sharply Minaj has polarized audiences over the past few years. According to an announcement made online, Minaj will join Mike Waltz, Trump’s U.N. ambassador, on November 18 to talk about the rising violence in Nigeria—particularly attacks on Christian communities. Waltz posted that he’s looking forward to discussing how Trump’s team plans to address what they call “persecution” of Christians in the West African nation. Minaj, showing gratitude for being included, wrote on November 16: “I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted.” This collaboration is a notable shift for the rapper, who has spent much of the last year in the middle of social media drama instead of releasing chart-topping music. Her career has long been marked by groundbreaking hits—“Super Bass,” “Chun-Li,” and “Only”—but lately she’s made headlines for Twitter beefs, especially with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Her involvement in this issue comes as Trump himself has escalated rhetoric around Nigeria. On November 1, Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social, claiming he instructed the “Department of War” to prepare for possible military action against Nigeria’s government. He accused Nigerian leaders of allowing Christians to be killed and even threatened a potential U.S. invasion, saying America might go in “guns-a-blazing” to wipe out so-called Islamic terrorists. Trump ended his post with a warning to the Nigerian government, and Minaj quickly praised the former president’s stance. She said his message gave her “a deep sense of gratitude,” and urged her Barbz to keep Christian communities around the world in prayer. At the same time, several experts and Nigerian leaders have pushed back against Trump’s claims. They argue that violence in Nigeria is complex—rooted in regional conflict, political tensions, and ethnic divides—not simply a targeted war on Christians. A spokesperson for Nigeria’s president told CNN they were shocked by Trump’s mentions of invasion and rejected the idea that religious persecution is the sole cause of conflict. Still, Minaj hasn’t backed down from her support. She has applauded Trump and his administration multiple times over the past few months, surprising many who associate her fanbase and public persona with very different political energy. Her new partnership with Waltz signals a shift—whether strategic, personal, or political. It shows Minaj stepping outside rap beefs and into global issues that carry real stakes. For some fans, it’s refreshing to see her directing her influence toward international human rights. For others, her association with Trump’s circle raises eyebrows. Either way, Minaj is once again at the center of a national conversation—and this time, it’s about far more than music. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4374745/nicki-minaj-gets-political-trump-praise-creates-an-internal-barb-war/