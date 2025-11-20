Source: Shannon Finney / Getty https://www.instagram.com/mrsmiathornton/ Former ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Arrested in Atlanta Over Alleged $11K Furniture Heist Mia Thornton might’ve stepped away from The Real Housewives of Potomac, but the drama clearly didn’t step away from her. The former Bravo star was arrested Wednesday, November 19, after Atlanta police took her into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officers say the 40-year-old was booked into the Fulton County Jail without any issues — but the charges she’s facing are raising plenty of eyebrows. According to Atlanta police, Mia was wanted in connection with what’s being described as a late-night furniture heist. A property management company contacted authorities on behalf of a condo owner who had rented a unit to Mia. When the landlord did a check on the unit, they claimed the entire place had been cleared out — and not in a “we packed our stuff and left nicely” kind of way. The police report accuses Mia of moving out in the middle of the night on October 28 and allegedly taking everything inside the condo with her. And when they say everything, they mean everything — including a TV that had been mounted to the wall. Investigators estimate the missing items totaled about $11,000. This arrest comes not long after Mia announced she was leaving RHOP after four seasons. Earlier this year, she posted on Instagram that she had relocated to Atlanta and wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming season of the show. She seemed excited for a fresh start, calling her time on the franchise a whirlwind full of big lessons, personal growth, and unforgettable (and often messy) moments. Fans immediately speculated that her move to Atlanta meant she was gearing up to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially after Mia said publicly that she’d be open to joining the cast. But Bravo never extended that invite, leaving her outside the peach-holding circle. Now, instead of debuting on RHOA, she’s making headlines for a situation that sounds straight out of a reality TV storyline — minus the cameras, glam squads, and confessionals. Mia’s arrest also comes on the heels of other legal drama within the Housewives universe. Just weeks ago, current RHOP star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on felony fraud charges, leaving Bravo fans wondering what is going on in Potomac behind the scenes. As of now, Mia hasn’t released a statement about the arrest or the allegations, and details about what comes next in her case are still unfolding. But one thing is for sure: even off-screen, the Real Housewives world stays messy, dramatic, and never too far from the headlines. RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4287898/mia-thornton-says-shed-join-rhoa-if-given-the-chance-after-leaving-rhop/