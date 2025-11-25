WISH-TV FRANKLIN, Ind.- One person was shot in Franklin Tuesday afternoon. Police say an IMPD SWAT team was attempting to serve a warrant and the shooting happened just after 1:30 pm near the Mitsubishi plant in Franklin near the exit of I-65 and State Road 44. IMPD confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but also said no officers were injured. State Police are handling the investigation. Shooting in Franklin While Police Trying to Serve an Arrest Warrant was originally published on wibc.com